Dothan man dies in mobile home fire

A Dothan man was found dead Saturday in a house fire at a mobile home park.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Richard Dickerson, 74.

Fire and police personnel responded just before 4 a.m. to a structure fire at Milmor Village in the 3000 block of South Oates Street. The victim was found inside his home after the fire was put out.

Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “I urge all of our citizens to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their home as well as a home evacuation plan.”