 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan man dies in mobile home fire
0 Comments
alert top story

Dothan man dies in mobile home fire

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic police first responders generic.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

A Dothan man was found dead Saturday in a house fire at a mobile home park.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as Richard Dickerson, 74.

Fire and police personnel responded just before 4 a.m. to a structure fire at Milmor Village in the 3000 block of South Oates Street. The victim was found inside his home after the fire was put out.

Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.

“This is a tragedy for this family, the neighborhood and our city,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “I urge all of our citizens to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their home as well as a home evacuation plan.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert