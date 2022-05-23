Dothan man dies in Sunday traffic accident

A Sunday Dothan traffic accident left one man dead and a major highway closed for an hour.

Benjamin Flores, 35, of Dothan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Dothan Police Department. Police received the initial call to the accident around 6:05 p.m., Lt. Dennis Sallas of the Dothan Police Department said.

Flores was driving south on Montgomery Highway when his truck left the road just north of the intersection with Barrington Road, Sallas said. The older model pickup truck skidded through the grass and crossed Barrington Road before hitting a utility pole. The impact knocked down power lines, closing Montgomery Highway for about an hour, Sallas said.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dothan Police Crash Team, but Sallas said it is possible the driver hydroplaned as rain showers had entered the area at that point in the day on Sunday.

While there was only one vehicle and one person involved in the initial accident, Sallas said about five more vehicles hit the power lines that draped across the highway — even breaking windshields. Nobody was injured in those secondary accidents.