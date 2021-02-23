 Skip to main content
Dothan man faces 30 child porn charges
Dothan man faces 30 child porn charges

A Dothan man faces child porn charges after police track down an obscene photo to his computer.

Douglas Lee Dempster, 58, is being charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

An initial investigation started in December when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tagged a photo indicative of child pornography, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said, and tipped off the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

It determined the photo was being sent or received in Dothan and contacted Dothan police, who tracked down the I.P. address to a computer in the 2300 block of Denton Road.

A search warrant was served at Dempster’s home on Jan. 28. Officers seized multiple electronic devices, and through forensic analysis, discovered many images depicting obscene matter.

Dempster’s bonds total $450,000.

Douglas Lee Dempster

Douglas Lee Dempster, 58, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

