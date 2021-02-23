Dothan man faces 30 child porn charges

A Dothan man faces child porn charges after police track down an obscene photo to his computer.

Douglas Lee Dempster, 58, is being charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An initial investigation started in December when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tagged a photo indicative of child pornography, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said, and tipped off the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

It determined the photo was being sent or received in Dothan and contacted Dothan police, who tracked down the I.P. address to a computer in the 2300 block of Denton Road.

A search warrant was served at Dempster’s home on Jan. 28. Officers seized multiple electronic devices, and through forensic analysis, discovered many images depicting obscene matter.

Dempster’s bonds total $450,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.