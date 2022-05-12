Dothan man faces additional child pornography charges

Twenty-four counts of dissemination of child pornography have been added to other charges filed against a Dothan man.

On April 5, Dothan Police arrested Omarion Jackson after a lengthy investigation involving child pornography.

The investigation was the result of a tip sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators with the Dothan Police Department, who are members of the ICAC Task Force, began an investigation that led to the arrest.

The investigation revealed Jackson was in possession of multiple files containing child pornography. He was originally charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

Now that the additional evidence has been processed, on May 11 Jackson was charged with dissemination of child pornography. His bond for these charges has been set at $720,000.