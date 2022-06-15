Dothan man faces capital murder charge in shooting following a dispute over a car battery

A dispute over a car battery Tuesday escalated to the point that one man is dead and another man now faces a capital murder charge.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., Tobias Marsh shot William Roberson Jr. with a .223-caliber rifle in front of a home at 905 N. Bell St. in Dothan. Roberson, 31, died less than an hour later at a Dothan hospital.

The two men had been friends for years, according to Dothan Police Chief Will Benny.

“This is a senseless case; this was over a car battery basically,” Benny said Wednesday morning. “A car battery was taken and traded in for a new one, and Mr. Marsh didn’t want to give up the new car battery to go back with the car that he borrowed – absolutely ridiculous.”

Marsh, 25, had borrowed the car from Roberson. Marsh lives at the home where the shooting occurred.

“The shooting was witnessed by several people, and when police arrived they found Roberson on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Benny said. “The police officers attempted first aid and medics arrived and transported Mr. Roberson to Southeast Health where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 4:40 p.m.”

Investigators are still looking into other details of the case, Benny said.

Marsh was taken into custody, interviewed by police, and confessed to shooting Roberson, the chief said. Marsh was charged with capital murder because the victim’s child was present at the time of the shooting.

“Under Alabama law, if you have a child under 14 years of age and you are murdered in the presence of that child, it makes it a capital case, and Mr. Roberson’s infant daughter was less than 10 feet away when he was shot,” Benny said.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

