Dothan man facing 50 counts of possessing child porn after national organization’s tip

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children initiated a months-long investigation that ended in a Dothan man being arrested and charged with 50 counts of possessing child pornography.

Christopher Dwayne Johnson, 39, was arrested by Dothan police officers after they searched his home on Nov. 5. At the time, he was charged with one count of disseminating child pornography.

“Investigators seized electronic equipment in Johnson’s home as part of the search warrant for forensic analysis,” the Dothan Police Department said in a press release. “As a result of the forensic analysis of Johnson’s electronic devices found in his home, Johnson has been charged with additional criminal charges.”

Now, Johnson is charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.

The investigation started on June 10, when the NCMEC sent a tip to the Alabama Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force about an individual possessing and disseminating child pornography in the city of Dothan.