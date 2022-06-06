Dothan man facing multiple charges for attempted assault in shooting

A Dothan man has been arrested for five outstanding warrants in relation to a shooting incident from last year.

Police said Keith Shakur Helms, 19, has been arrested for attempted assault in the first degree dating back to a November 2021 incident.

The police news release stated that in November a vehicle with five individuals was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Chinook Street in Dothan.

The Alabama Department of Forensic sciences conducted evidence testing, and when the test results were completed, warrants for Helms were issued.

Helms bond was set at $75,000.