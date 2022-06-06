 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dothan man facing multiple charges for attempted assault in shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Keith Shakur Helms

Keith Shakur Helms

A Dothan man has been arrested for five outstanding warrants in relation to a shooting incident from last year.

Police said Keith Shakur Helms, 19, has been arrested for attempted assault in the first degree dating back to a November 2021 incident.

The police news release stated that in November a vehicle with five individuals was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Chinook Street in Dothan.

The Alabama Department of Forensic sciences conducted evidence testing, and when the test results were completed, warrants for Helms were issued.

Helms bond was set at $75,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Mermaiding' is becoming a fast growing sport in South Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert