Dothan man facing sex-related charges from Saturday incident

Jonathan David Golden

 DOTHAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Dothan man is facing several sex-related charges following an incident at a local motel on Saturday, according to Dothan police.

A police department news release said police were notified of an alleged sexual assault at an unnamed Dothan motel. An investigation revealed the victim and suspect were acquaintances, but not in a relationship. As the investigation progressed, Jonathan David Golden, 34, was arrested and charged with first degree rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. His bond was set at $85,000.

No additional information was released by police Monday.

