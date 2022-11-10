Dothan man found dead in street

Police are seeking information on the fatal shooting of a Dothan man just north of downtown.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of an individual shot in the 800 block of Miles Lane, located off Pine Street in northeast Dothan.

Dothan Fire and Rescue and Dothan Police officers arrived on scene and found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Jeffrey Gray, lying in the middle of the roadway.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but determined the individual was deceased.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where a forensic examination will be conducted.

Anyone with information related to this incident can call Dothan Police at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.