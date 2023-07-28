A Dothan man may face up to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty in Florida for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.

On Tuesday, the jury deliberated for 25 minutes before finding Vu Huy Huynh, 34, of Dothan, guilty of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

According to a release from the Office of the State Attorney, Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, Huynh started sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was 30 and continued it for two and a half years.

State attorney Larry Basford said six months after the relationship ended, the juvenile confided in someone who knew Huynh and was encouraged to report the crime.

Huynh's sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.