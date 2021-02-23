Dothan man held without bond after assaulting three officers

A Dothan man was arrested after he allegedly attacked three police officers responding to a disturbance call.

Geramy Larinzo Parks, 33, is being charged with three counts of second-degree aggravated assault.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 1300 block of Fairlane Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, Parks opened the door armed with a hunting knife in one hand and a box cutter in the other, Owens said.

“He began to struggle with the officers and resisted arrest at that point,” Owens said. “They were detaining him for officer safety since he had edged weapons.”

One officer was cut with a hunting knife, another was cut with a box cutter, and Park allegedly struck a third officer with a closed fist.

Owens said that two officers drove themselves to the hospital and received treatment for minor injuries and another officer was treated and released at the scene.

Parks was taken into custody and is currently being in the Houston County Jail without bond.

