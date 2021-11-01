 Skip to main content
Dothan man jailed for biting off part of club security guard's finger
Dothan man jailed for biting off part of club security guard's finger

  • Updated
Michael James Duncan

Michael James Duncan, 37, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A Dothan man was arrested for biting off part of a security guard’s finger at a local nightclub.

Michael James Duncan, 37, was charged with first-degree assault for the Saturday incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police were called to a local hospital, where the victim was taken after he was assaulted at Dothan Dance Club in the 2500 block of Ross Clark Circle.

The victim described a patron who was being drunk and disorderly at the bar.

“The victim went to remove the person from the bar and they got into a physical altercation,” Owens said.

The suspect bit the security guard’s left ring finger to the first joint, according to Owens.

Duncan was brought into custody with a bond set at $30,000.

