Dothan man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:17 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Dothan man.

Daniel Alan Edwards, 36, was fatally injured when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata he was driving went through an intersection, struck a curb, and then hit a building.

Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Memphis Church Road, approximately two miles south of Dothan, in Houston County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.