Dothan man murdered early Sunday

Police are seeking a motive and suspect in the murder of a Dothan man shot outside a downtown café early Sunday.

Dothan Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a firearm assault with critical injuries in the 200 block of East Powell Street.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, was outside the business when an unknown person walked up and shot him one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident did not involve the business he was at; it occurred in front of the business on the sidewalk.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to provide information and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

