 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dothan man murdered early Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

Police are seeking a motive and suspect in the murder of a Dothan man shot outside a downtown café early Sunday.

Dothan Police responded shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a firearm assault with critical injuries in the 200 block of East Powell Street.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Jacques Adarius McLeod-Roberts, was outside the business when an unknown person walked up and shot him one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident did not involve the business he was at; it occurred in front of the business on the sidewalk.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to provide information and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Child dies in Coffee County crash

Child dies in Coffee County crash

OPP – A Georgia child was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here on Sunday, according to a news release from the Troopers with the Alabama La…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert