Dothan man now faces 56 child porn charges as forensic analysis continues

A Dothan man now faces 56 child pornography charges after forensic analysis of his electronic devices.

Jeremy Wayne Downes, 44, is being charged with 28 counts of dissemination/display of child pornography, 14 counts of possession of child pornography, and 14 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.

Dothan Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit, which has investigators on the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began its investigation into the criminal action after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 25.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After five months of investigation, numerous subpoenas, and search warrants, investigators searched the suspect’s residence in the 1400 block of Eastwood Drive on Monday and Downes was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Dothan Police Lt. Owens said they had “located multiple images of children engaged in inappropriate sexual acts.”

More charges were added on Wednesday after forensic analysts discovered additional evidence on Downes’ seized devices. The forensic analysis is continuing and more charges may be forthcoming, Owens said in a press statement.

Downes is being held on bonds totaling $1.47 million.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.