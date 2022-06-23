 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan man sentenced on child porn charges

A Dothan man is sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charges.

Kevin Wayne Willett, 31, pleaded guilty in March to federal charges involving an attempt to transfer obscene material to a minor and attempted distribution of child pornography to a minor.

According to Willett’s plea agreement and other court documents in the 2018 case, Willett was using an online dating site to communicate with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. However, Willett was actually communicating with an undercover FBI agent posing as a minor. Willett sent the undercover agent obscene pictures, including images containing child pornography.

Upon completion of a 17.5-year sentence, Willett will be on supervised release for five years and will be required to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

