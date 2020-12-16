 Skip to main content
Dothan man sets local psychiatric clinic on fire, admits to crime during 9-1-1 call
Dothan man sets local psychiatric clinic on fire, admits to crime during 9-1-1 call

Dothan man arrested after calling police on himself for setting local psychiatric clinic on fire.

Stephen William Lafleur, 25, is being charged with second-degree arson.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Lafleur broke into the clinic Tuesday evening, poured accelerant on the carpet, and used a lighter to start the fire.

“Mr. Lafleur called 9-1-1 and admitted to setting the fire and was on the scene whenever we arrived,” Owens said. “We believe this was an attempt to get himself help.”

Lafleur’s bond was set at $30,000.

It is unclear how much damage was done to the building at this time.

Stephen William Lafleur

Stephen William Lafleur, 25, Dothan

 Sable Riley
