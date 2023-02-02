During the evening hours of Tuesday, Dothan police responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 500 block of East Selma Street.

Upon arrival, it was determined an adult male had been shot in the hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Exact details are not known at this time due to conflicting information being provided, the department said in a news release. The exact location of the incident has not been determined.

The department said it appears to be an isolated incident and it has no reason to believe the community should be alarmed.