Dothan mayor, Houston County chairman give overview of the state of local government

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe presented a broad overview of local government Wednesday in a recent installment of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Wiregrass Professional Series.

In brief presentations, the two leaders hit the high points of the state of their respective governments.

However, both elected officials warned that progress can be threatened by a faltering education system.

“What can derail us?” Saliba asked. “Increased crime, and a public education system you cannot be proud of. Public education affects everything we do.”

With regard to public education funding, Saliba told the professional group that a chart showing each community’s local contribution to education, through local appropriation and property tax earmarks. Taking that into consideration, Saliba said, “we’re at the bottom of the cellar” for education funding.

The state of the City of Dothan, however, can be summed up in two words: fiscally sound.

Saliba presented charts outlining the city’s indebtedness, which he said is more than $100 million below the city’s borrowing power. Of more than $81 million in debt, almost $61 million or 81.76 percent is in sewer expenses undertaken after an EPA probe following sewer overflows a decade ago.

During the same period, the city’s General Fund balance has almost doubled, from $44 million in 2013 to almost $78 million in 2022.

Shoupe offered an overview of county government as it differs from a municipal government, describing it as a political subdivision of the state with limited power.

“We’re only required to do one thing,” Shoupe said. “Pass a budget.”

Within that budget is funding for various services and departments, some of which are operated by independently elected leaders like the county sheriff and probate judge.

Shoupe also pitched the benefits of working for the county, which is currently about 10 percent understaffed. “We have a four-day work week,” which allows plenty of time for a side hustle, Shoupe said. “And with state holidays, we have 11 four-day weekends each year.”