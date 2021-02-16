Dothan mayor proclaims 'COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day' on March 1

COVID-19 has affected many people in Dothan by now, whether they have a loved one who passed away from the virus or have struggled to overcome it themselves.

The impact has been felt strongly by city commissioners and Mayor Mark Saliba, who seek to memorialize those affected by COVID-19 and those who’ve helped the community with a day of observance.

During Tuesday's commission meeting, Saliba proclaimed March 1 “COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.”

“I think the proclamation we did today was so appropriate,” Saliba said. “Even though there have been really tough times, I do think that what Dothan Pediatrics and many others in our city have done, it shows that when we have tough times, this city, this community, this county comes together.”

After the meeting, Saliba said an event has not yet been planned.

He said he received the idea of the proclamation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors and decided to adopt it because of COVID-19’s impact on Dothan’s residents.

