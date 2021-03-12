Dothan Miracle League postpones spring season

The Dothan Miracle League's 2021 spring season will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released by the league's board this week.

“We had hoped that we would be able to move forward with a 2021 spring season," read a statement from the Dothan Miracle League Board. "The welfare of all the participants and spectators is our highest priority. Implementing the necessary safety protocols for a special-needs population to take part in Miracle League activities involves more factors. The board will continue to seek guidance from local, state, and U.S. health officials."

The board referred to the Centers for Disease Control website, CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019, as a resource for others.

The board will meet in June to re-evaluate the latest developments and discuss more options. If overall conditions improve, a 2021 fall season will be offered, the board's statement said.

"The Dothan Miracle League is an organization that provides children and adults with mental and/or physical challenges an opportunity to play baseball as a team member in an organized league," the statement read. "We are disappointed along with our 160 active participants that play baseball in the Dothan Miracle League.”