Dothan mom arrested for exposing kids to THC-infused sweets

A Dothan mother was arrested after police say she exposed five children to THC edibles.

THC is the psychoactive component of marijuana plants.

Thao Tran Mitchell, 29, is being charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child, one count of first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance, and one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the investigation started on April 20 of this year with an anonymous tip that led officers to her address.

“Our investigation reveals that Mitchell knowingly allowed her kids to be exposed to THC edibles. These edibles includes THC-infused cookies, Rice Krispies treats, brownies, and other items and she directly exposed them by leaving them all within reach in a common area,” Owens said.

Owens said she was making the treats for a friend to distribute.

Owens said the edibles were seized and analyzed and Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday.

She posted a total of $165,000 in bonds and was released from jail.

