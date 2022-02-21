Dothan motorists be ready for delays

MidSouth Paving started Monday laying the final wearing surface on Ross Clark Circle and U.S. Highway 84.

The project limits are the Circle from south of Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrook Drive and Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

When paving the intersection of Highway 84 and the Circle, the intersection will be closed for up to 30 minutes.

It will take approximately three weeks to complete all project surfaces. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route or plan accordingly for traffic delays.