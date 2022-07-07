Dothan motorists find gas at under $4 per gallon

Dothan motorists Thursday welcomed a sight that has been missing for many weeks – the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas selling for less than $4 at two locations.

On Thursday morning, Sam’s on the Ross Clark Circle displayed $3.96 on its price marquee while the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 84 in Dothan showed a price of $3.99.

By Thursday evening, the price at Sam's had dropped to $3.89, and Murphy USA on the Montgomery Highway had $3.99 on its price display sign.

Market experts attribute the recent fall in prices is due mostly to lower crude oil prices, which went below $100 per barrel earlier this week. CNBC reported that Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices at the pump may continue to drop, barring a price spike in oil.

The report also notes that pump prices tend to rise faster than they fall, as stations look to lock in profits in an ultra-competitive business.

De Haan posted on Twitter Thursday that 15 states showed at least one station with a price of $3.99 or lower, including Alabama and Georgia.

Although gas prices have been dropping in Dothan since June 10 when the average price of regular unleaded reached a high of $4.66 a gallon, the average price in the city listed on the AAA Gas Prices website Thursday was at $4.34, which was down almost 4 cents from Wednesday and 11 cents from a week ago. The price one year ago was $2.89 a gallon. AAA’s website tracks gas and fuel prices nationwide.

Among Alabama’s metropolitan areas, Dothan’s current price ranks in the middle of the AAA metro’s average prices, including: Auburn, $4.21; Tuscaloosa, $4.27; Decatur, $4.28; Florence-Muscle Shoals and Gadsden, $4.29; Russell County, $4.30; Anniston-Oxford, $4.32; Huntsville, $4.34; Birmingham, $4.36; Montgomery, $4.37; Mobile, $4.38; and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, $4.39.

AAA reports the average price statewide is $4.34 and $4.75 nationally, where California has the highest state average of $6.18 per gallon.

Across the Wiregrass area, including counties in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the average price for regular unleaded varies from a low of $4.12 in Seminole County, Georgia to $4.61 in Holmes and Washington counties in Florida.

In Southeast Alabama, the highest average price is in Barbour County at $4.43 and lowest in Covington County at $4.26. The counties in between include: Dale, $4.31; Henry, $4.33; Houston, $4.34; Geneva, $4.37; Coffee, $4.40; and Pike, $4.41.

The average price for diesel fuel in Alabama on Thursday was $5.64 a gallon and $5.81 in Dothan, according to AAA.

This story was updated Thursday night after the print edition went to press - the revised information is about pricing at Sam's and Murphy USA in Dothan.