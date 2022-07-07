 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan motorists find gas at under $4 per gallon

  • Updated
Gas prices coming down

Customers fill their vehicles with fuel at Sam’s Club on Thursday morning. After months of rising fuel prices the dollar amount per gallon of gas has gone down significantly the past few weeks.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan motorists Thursday welcomed a sight that has been missing for many weeks – the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas selling for less than $4 at two locations.

On Thursday morning, Sam’s on the Ross Clark Circle displayed $3.96 on its price marquee while the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 84 in Dothan showed a price of $3.99.

By Thursday evening, the price at Sam's had dropped to $3.89, and Murphy USA on the Montgomery Highway had $3.99 on its price display sign.

Market experts attribute the recent fall in prices is due mostly to lower crude oil prices, which went below $100 per barrel earlier this week. CNBC reported that Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices at the pump may continue to drop, barring a price spike in oil.

The report also notes that pump prices tend to rise faster than they fall, as stations look to lock in profits in an ultra-competitive business.

De Haan posted on Twitter Thursday that 15 states showed at least one station with a price of $3.99 or lower, including Alabama and Georgia.

Although gas prices have been dropping in Dothan since June 10 when the average price of regular unleaded reached a high of $4.66 a gallon, the average price in the city listed on the AAA Gas Prices website Thursday was at $4.34, which was down almost 4 cents from Wednesday and 11 cents from a week ago. The price one year ago was $2.89 a gallon. AAA’s website tracks gas and fuel prices nationwide.

Among Alabama’s metropolitan areas, Dothan’s current price ranks in the middle of the AAA metro’s average prices, including: Auburn, $4.21; Tuscaloosa, $4.27; Decatur, $4.28; Florence-Muscle Shoals and Gadsden, $4.29; Russell County, $4.30; Anniston-Oxford, $4.32; Huntsville, $4.34; Birmingham, $4.36; Montgomery, $4.37; Mobile, $4.38; and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, $4.39.

AAA reports the average price statewide is $4.34 and $4.75 nationally, where California has the highest state average of $6.18 per gallon.

Across the Wiregrass area, including counties in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, the average price for regular unleaded varies from a low of $4.12 in Seminole County, Georgia to $4.61 in Holmes and Washington counties in Florida.

In Southeast Alabama, the highest average price is in Barbour County at $4.43 and lowest in Covington County at $4.26. The counties in between include: Dale, $4.31; Henry, $4.33; Houston, $4.34; Geneva, $4.37; Coffee, $4.40; and Pike, $4.41.

The average price for diesel fuel in Alabama on Thursday was $5.64 a gallon and $5.81 in Dothan, according to AAA.

This story was updated Thursday night after the print edition went to press - the revised information is about pricing at Sam's and Murphy USA in Dothan.

