Dothan moving forward with short-term rental licensing - Jan. 4 deadline nears

The process to license and regulate Dothan’s short-term rentals is moving forward, and property owners who wish to register an existing short-term rental have until Jan. 4 to do so.

When the Dothan City Commission adopted an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals on Oct. 4, property owners of existing short-term rentals were given 90 days to register their properties. Prior to the ordinance’s adoption, short-term rentals – such as those on websites like Airbnb – were basically operating illegally in the city.

“It’s licensing those that should be licensed,” Dothan Planning and Development Director Todd McDonald said. “Once they are licensed, they have to comply with the terms of the ordinance.”

As of the end of November, the city had about 13 properties licensed as short-term rentals, McDonald said. On Airbnb, there are as many as 65 properties listed for Dothan on Monday, and there were more than that in the weeks leading up to the adoption of the city’s ordinance.

Dothan considers short-term rentals to be those rented for no more than 30 consecutive days.

Under the city’s ordinance, owners of existing short-term rentals had 90 days to register as an existing rental but were given six months to secure the business license required for each property.

The city’s short-term rental ordinance defines two types of short-term rentals: short-term residential rentals (STRR) and short-term commercial rentals (STCR). While similar regulations apply for each type of rental – business licensing, lodging taxes, quiet time, and maximum occupancy rates – there are some key distinctions between the two types of short-term rentals.

For example, an STRR must be an owner-occupied dwelling used as the owner’s homestead. Other than the required business license, there’s no special zoning approval or buffers.

“Our thought process on that was that they’re in control of the property – they live there,” McDonald said.

An STCR, however, located within certain zones must request a special exception from Dothan’s Board of Zoning Adjustment.

The Board of Zoning Adjustment meets on Wednesday and will consider three requests for special exceptions to allow for short-term commercial rentals in areas zoned residential. The properties are on Bracewell Avenue, North Cherokee Avenue, and Heyward Drive.

The 90-day window to register as an existing rental is particularly important for the owners of STCRs. Those commercial rentals are subject to a 250-foot buffer from other short-term commercial rentals located in single-family residential zones. Such commercial rentals in single-family areas existing prior to the ordinance are being allowed to continue operating despite the new buffer – but only if they register, prove the property was an existing rental, and secure a business license.

“If they are existing and they can prove that they existed, that 250-foot radius doesn’t apply to them,” McDonald said.

After the 90-day window ends Jan. 4, property owners will have no claim as an existing STCR and will have to meet the new buffer requirements in order to operate in single-family residential zones. There are some zones, such as downtown, that does not have buffer requirements for STCRs.

The City of Dothan has contracted with a company called Avenu Insights & Analytics to help identify current short-term rentals operating in the city by scouring websites that list such rentals. If someone operating a short-term rental has not applied for a business license in the required timeframe, the city will make contact, McDonald said.

The licensing year for short-term rentals will be January to December.