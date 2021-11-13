Dothan native among Auburn University’s top teaching, research and outreach award winners

Jonathan Seifried, a Dothan native and communication instructor in the School of Communication and Journalism at Auburn University, received an Alumni Undergraduate Teaching Excellence Award at the Faculty Awards ceremony on Nov. 9.

The award recognizes the outstanding teaching of undergraduates from nominations made by department heads, deans, alumni and students. A committee of retired faculty selects the recipients.

A 2000 graduate of Dothan High, Seifried has spent more than 15 years in the classroom at Auburn. The public speaking program has rigorous instructor guidelines to guarantee consistency across sections, and Seifried has worked to abide by those guidelines while infusing his personality into his classrooms.

A testament to Seifried’s teaching excellence is the result of his mentoring and coaching of the Spring 2021 Public Speaking Competition winner. In addition, Seifried has completed the Biggio Center’s EASL, or Engaged Active Student Learning Academy, to learn about pedagogy and available technology and innovative ways to integrate it into classroom activities and lectures.

He also has thought about teaching from the lens of assessment and recently participated in the Office of Academic Insight’s Meta-Assessment Institute.