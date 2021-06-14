Dothan native, author writes what she wants to read

Rachel Hawkins began reading young adult novels as a high school English teacher to get a better idea of what her teenage students were reading. The idea was to stock her classroom library with books they would enjoy.
She was reading works like “A Great and Terrible Beauty” by Libba Bray, the “Hunger Games” trilogy by Suzanne Collins, the “Vampire Academy” series by Richelle Mead and books by John Green, author of “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns.”
A reader since childhood, Hawkins was surprised at the breadth of young adult novels available today.
“When I started reading young adult stuff for myself, I really fell in love with it and suddenly wanted to try my hand at writing it,” Hawkins, 41, said. “It was like I sort of found a genre that really spoke to me.”
So, she wrote her first book, “Hex Hall,” and went on to write two book series for young adult readers. This year she released her 12th book and her first novel for adult readers, “The Wife Upstairs,” a modern reimagining of the classic Charlotte Bronte novel “Jane Eyre.”
Hawkins, a Dothan native, will be the guest during a June 22 event hosted by the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System and the Wiregrass Museum of Art. The Author Upstairs: A Night of Art and Story will be held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan. Tickets are $25 to attend a wine and cheese reception and book talk from 6-8 p.m. A $50 ticket covers admission to a “Reunion with Rachel,” a meet and greet with a light supper at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum’s galleries, as well as the reception and book talk.
Hawkins was born in Newport News, Virginia, and moved to Dothan with her family before she was 2 years old when her father took a job at Farley Nuclear Plant. She graduated from Houston Academy in 1998 and received a degree in English literature from Auburn University in 2002. Growing up, she had always enjoyed writing and even won some writing contests while in high school. After college, Hawkins’ plans involved teaching. She wrote part of “Hex Hall” while teaching at Sparkman High School in Harvest, where her husband, John, taught high school science.
Her young adult books revolve around the lives of young witches, vampires and other superhuman beings.
“I basically just wanted to write the thing that I wanted to read, which I always think is good writing advice – if there’s a book you’re kind of longing for and it’s just not there, make it,” Hawkins said. “I just wanted to have fun with it. I loved boarding school books; I loved stuff about witches and spooky things. And I loved things that were kind of funny. So, I wanted to write basically a funny, witchy, boarding school book. It was mostly to entertain myself at first. If you’re not having fun no one else will.”
After some Google research on how to find a literary agent, Hawkins found agent Holly Root, who still represents her today.
“Hex Hall” was published by Disney-Hyperion in 2010 and became a series with three additional novels. Hawkins published another young adult trilogy, “Rebel Belle,” with Penguin Random House. She has also published romance novels under the pen name Erin Sterling.
Hawkins and her family currently live in Auburn.
Her thrillers for adults steer away from the fantasy world Hawkins depicted in her young adult books. Published by St. Martin’s Press, “The Wife Upstairs” basically takes the characters of “Jane Eyre” and imagines what they would be like living in today’s world in Mountain Brook, Alabama.
“I think it’s really fun sometimes to take these stories that we know so well and really crack them open and see what’s inside,” Hawkins said. “With this book, I really was not interested in doing a beat for beat retelling of ‘Jane Eyre’ because I just didn’t think that was particularly interesting. But I was interested in looking at what is this book really about at the heart of it? And what happens when we take not just some of the characters but also the scenes and we move them into the 21st century – how does that change? And what does somebody with Jane’s background look like in the 21st century? What does an Eddie or Edward Rochester look like in 2021? That was just really interesting to me to kind of play with?”
Her next novel, “Reckless Girls,” is set for release in 2022. It’s a thriller set all over the world and written during the summer of 2020 when Hawkins, like many people, spent most of her days at home.
“I went on a vacation in my guest room basically all last summer… this was my pandemic book,” Hawkins said. “So everybody goes everywhere and kisses everybody.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.