Dothan native, author writes what she wants to read

“I think it’s really fun sometimes to take these stories that we know so well and really crack them open and see what’s inside,” Hawkins said. “With this book, I really was not interested in doing a beat for beat retelling of ‘Jane Eyre’ because I just didn’t think that was particularly interesting. But I was interested in looking at what is this book really about at the heart of it? And what happens when we take not just some of the characters but also the scenes and we move them into the 21st century – how does that change? And what does somebody with Jane’s background look like in the 21st century? What does an Eddie or Edward Rochester look like in 2021? That was just really interesting to me to kind of play with?”