Dothan native, celebrated educator, receives historic honor

James Earl McLeod, a Dothan native who rose through the ranks of academia to serve as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, is the Alabama African American History’s Beyond the Book honoree for October.

In 2019, The Alabama Bicentennial Commission African American Heritage Committee published The Future Emerges from the Past: Celebrating 200 Years of Alabama African American History and Culture exploring history, people, events, institutions, and movements that helped shape the state’s first 200 years.

The Beyond the Book website (alafricanamerican.com) continues that exploration, featuring notable contributors. McLeod’s story will be featured on the site through October, and will then be archived.