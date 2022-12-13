Dothan native holds book launch

Critically acclaimed writer and Dothan native Charles McNair will launch his new novel, The Epicureans, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Dothan. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St.

Entertainment will be provided by Smoke & Steel, Dothan’s hottest string and bluegrass band.

McNair’s latest novel, his third, came out in 2020. The Epicureans is a suspenseful tale of a wealthy dining club that meets on the winter solstice each year to consume an unholy feast … and of a brave dad and mom in Alabama who must defend their innocent twins from an unspeakable evil.

Launch events for The Epicureans were twice delayed, in 2020 and 2021, by the pandemic. “Guests at The Thirsty Pig, my favorite place in Dothan, can look forward to a great deal of pent-up celebration,” McNair said from his current home in Bogotá, Colombia.

The publisher of The Epicureans, Jason Killingsworth, will attend the event after flying in from Dublin, Ireland, the headquarters of his publishing house, Tune & Fairweather. Accompanying Killingsworth will be a Dublin-based video and film production team, The Wonder Brothers, also visiting Dothan for the first time to document the launch of The Epicureans.

McNair welcomes all guests. “I was born and raised in Dothan, so coming home for the first launch event of this new novel feels just right,” said McNair. “I hope everyone I know will come celebrate with me … and bring along all their friends. Let’s make it special! Let’s make it memorable!”

A limited number of copies of The Epicureans will be available for purchase and autographing. There’s also time to order the handsome volume as a holiday gift through the Tune & Fairweather website. (https://www.tuneandfairweather.com/)

McNair’s first novel, Land O’ Goshen, received a Pulitzer Prize nomination. His second novel, Pickett’s Charge, was critically lauded, and The Epicureans has received praise from important voices in literature.

The late Brad Watson, 2002 National Book Award for Fiction finalist, wrote, “Charles McNair is brilliant and deeply weird in the best possible way--funny, dark, audacious, with a protean imagination and a bottomless well of talent that makes you want to change your name and start over. Count me among his biggest and ever-enduring fans.”

Tom Junod, renowned National Magazine Award-winning journalist for GQ, Esquire, and ESPN the Magazine, wrote, “Charles McNair’s Epicureans is many things — a gripping thriller powered by a startling premise, a Grimm’s Fairy Tale for the age of income inequality, and an argument for the culinary primacy of barbecue. But like all of Charles McNair’s books, it is also a magical reckoning with his beloved American South, which he populates with real monsters and real heroes. He knows them, he fears them, he loves them, and so will everybody who reads The Epicureans, a book about unnatural hungers written with the purest of homegrown hearts.”

McNair’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, CNN, Paste magazine, USA Today, Los Angeles Review of Books, Salvation South, The Bitter Southerner, Dothan Eagle, and dozens of other publications.