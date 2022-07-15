Dothan native Jesse Nelson recipient of Hawk-Houston 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center has named a Dothan native and mayor of Lynn Haven, Florida, as this year's recipient of the organization's 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jesse Nelson will receive the award this Sunday at the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center in Dothan at 2 p.m.

Nelson, who grew up in Dothan, started preaching at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville at 14 years old, it was one of four churches where he preached at a young age. Nelson said he first heard the voice of God calling him to preach while shopping in Wiregrass Commons Mall with his mother when he was 12.

“I was looking around in one of the stores in the mall with my mother when suddenly I heard a faint voice calling my name three times. I looked around and everyone near me was unfamiliar to me,” Nelson said. “So I went and asked my mom if she was calling me and she said she wasn’t, so I just kept the interaction to myself for a little while until I could understand it.”

Shortly after the calling at the mall, Nelson watched multiple Christian programs with his grandmother, and in those programs the pastors gave testimonies of how God called them to serve. They all mentioned they heard a voice calling them three times, almost exactly how it is stated in the Bible and how it happened to Nelson.

Once Nelson understood the calling, he spoke with members at the church his family attended and the clergy about what it took to become a pastor. Then on Aug. 16, 1998, while a Northview High School freshman, he began preaching.

When he was young, Nelson had been involved with the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center and was named the club's Youth of the Year in 1998 and in 2002.

Today, Nelson has preached at seven different churches in his 24 years in the pulpit, working with churches from Eufaula to Lynn Haven, where he has served as the city's mayor for a little more than a year.

Nelson said he ran for mayor “not just have a leader who was Christian, but more so to have Christian leaders.” While being mayor is a full-time job, Nelson continues to pastor a local church.

“I believe that if you’re a Christian in leadership then you should allow your Christianity to be demonstrated through your leadership,” Nelson said, “I think often times our leaders that claim to be Christian are not being full Christian leaders at all.”

Nelson believes that Christians can allow Christ in them to drive opinions, perspectives, as well as the politics and policies that are around them. “I saw how I could bring some of the good things I was doing as a pastor and allow those things to come over into the mayoral side of things as well,” Nelson said.

Nelson recently returned from a research sabbatical in South Africa where he spent time working on his dissertation for a Ph.D. During this time, Nelson wrote more than 50 pages of his findings that contributed to his research, as well as learning more about the climate, culture, and resources in South Africa.

After returning from South Africa, Nelson got the news of becoming the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawk Houston Youth Enrichment Center.

Candidates for the Lifetime Achievement Award are chosen based on their involvement with the organization, and when they are no longer eligible to be in the center's program, they continue to support the organization and the kids, said Altha Newman, executive director of the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center.

“Jesse Nelson has been an exemplary role model to these kids at the center. He worked closely with the kids as a volunteer mentor, as well as working closely with the kids in other ways before he moved to Florida,” Newman said. “He’s done quite a bit in such a short time in his life which is why we have bestowed the honor of the Lifetime Achievement award to him.”

Nelson said the news of being the award's recipient left him speechless, since there have been many great people involved with Hawk-Houston. For him to be considered one of those individuals was humbling and an honor, he said.

“When I look at other awards I have achieved in my life and all the things I have been able to do, such as an archaeological dig in Jerusalem, Israel, I really do believe that despite everything else this is the greatest achievement I have ever received,” Nelson said. “Hawk Houston not only sees me for who I am now but they recognize me for who I was and how I came to be who I am.”

Nelson sees this award as a culmination of all the things he has been able to do in his lifetime and is thankful that Hawk-Houston in Dothan recognizes him for it.

“It makes me excited, humbled, and I’m just so thankful that I have been able to honor the legacy of Hawk-Houston,” Nelson said

The event will also recognize the 2021 donors, volunteers and grantors. The 2021 honorees are: Youth of the Year, Adrianna Koonce; board volunteer of the year, Alexis J. Smith; board leadership, Sean J. Davis; staff of the year, Anastasia L. Cole; Alveta Houston Hawk Family of the Year, Sue and Shelia LaRue; Alveta Houston Hawk Friend of Youth and Volunteer of the Year, Tajah Stringer and Jeannette Ellis; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Community Service, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Beta Beta Chapter; Alveta Houston Hawk Community Partnership, John H. Watson Charitable Trust Foundation; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Service and Lifetime Achievement Award, Jesse Nelson. Also Dr. W. Charles Lewis will be signing copies of his book “28 Black History Makers, Dothan, AL.”