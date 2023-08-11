Tim Ellis, a 1996 graduate of Houston Academy, has been appointed to Effington County, Illinois, governing board to fill the remainder of the term of a board member who resigned. He serves on Road and Bridge, Building and Grounds, Health and Insurance, Tax and Finance, and Legislative committees.

Ellis was a baseball standout in his high school and post-secondary sports career, playing at Houston Academy, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Troy University.

He works with Heartland Dental managing a team of 15 employees in Effingham, where he and his wife, Jamie Stang-Ellis, have lived for about 12 years.

Ellis is the son of Bob and Linda Ellis of Dothan.