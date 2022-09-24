Dothan native Madison Hogans wins medical school scholarship

MONTGOMERY – The Medical Association of the State of Alabama awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Madison Hogans, a Dothan native and student at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, to help pay the cost of medical school.

The Underwood Minority Scholarship Award is named in honor of Dr. Jefferson Underwood III, a Montgomery physician who was the first African American man to serve as the Association’s president. African American students who are already attending medical and osteopathic school or who have been accepted to school are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Hogans was selected for her leadership, academic achievement, and desire to give back to her community.

“We are honored to present this scholarship to Madison.,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “African Americans are underrepresented in Alabama’s medical schools and the state’s physician workforce. The Underwood Minority Scholarship aims to help diversify that workforce to meet the health care needs of all Alabamians.”

Hogans graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Auburn University. A native of Dothan, she hopes to become a physician to serve her community.

“My end goal is to make an impact on this world and make a valuable contribution to what the world needs,” Madison said. “This scholarship will give me the opportunity to accomplish this by allowing me to pursue the dream that makes me come alive.”