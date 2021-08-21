Dothan native realizes dream of dancing with The Rockettes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carmichael did audition for The Rockettes following her graduation from Northview High School. But she didn’t make the cut. It was an intense audition process and she was there with hundreds of other dancers. Precision dance, as she learned, was a lot tougher than she ever thought.

“It’s just difficult in a different way because you’re consciously thinking of details for every step; like multiple details for just one step is what it takes to really execute precision dancing,” Carmichael said. “Whereas in jazz and contemporary, it’s more freelance; you have the freedom to interpret things how you wish. Whereas in precision, you have to look this way or it’s wrong.”

So, she went to college instead and is in her last year of a commercial dance degree from Pace University in New York City. One of her Pace professors had been a Rockette and took Carmichael under her wing.

“I really began to train in precision dancing,” Carmichael said.

Carmichael performed in Rockette-inspired shows at school. She attended a summer intensive offered by The Rockettes and a workshop even after the pandemic shut things down. Then, she got her invitation to audition with about 30 other dancers.