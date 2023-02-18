Dothan native James L. “Shack” Thompson Jr. released a new book released on Valentine’s Day, “Just My Imagination,” featuring essays and poetry of his life growing up in his hometown.
Thompson, a 1972 graduate of Dothan High School, is a retired federal law enforcement officer living in Philadelphia.
But his mind’s eye takes him back to Baptist Bottom, an impoverished neighborhood in segregated Dothan that buzzed with the commerce of neighborhood-owned diners, nightspots, corner stores and other businesses.
“Just My Imagination” is Thompson’s vivid recollection of the laughter and drama of a close-knit neighborhood and its economic autonomy, as well as finely-drawn characters of the neighborhood.
Thompson has renamed Wakanda Dothan and in this book pays tribute to its people by creating a beautiful, literary love letter to them.
Thompson has written two previous books: Paper Orphans and Other Illegitimate Verse and Adopted for Publication: Paper Orphans II. Both of his earlier books consist of poems, essays, and short stories that resonate with everyday life; he has a unique gift for bringing down-home stories to life for anyone anywhere. His new book has a heavier emphasis on original short stories, essays, and poems generated from his powerhouse imagination that showcase his mastery for originality. Just My Imagination Running Away with Me, named after a great Motown song, is both appropriate and imaginative of a work that serves as a testament to someone who was blessed with the ability to use his imagination, dreams, and nightmares to their equal benefit by blending fantasy with real life events.