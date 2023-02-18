Thompson has written two previous books: Paper Orphans and Other Illegitimate Verse and Adopted for Publication: Paper Orphans II. Both of his earlier books consist of poems, essays, and short stories that resonate with everyday life; he has a unique gift for bringing down-home stories to life for anyone anywhere. His new book has a heavier emphasis on original short stories, essays, and poems generated from his powerhouse imagination that showcase his mastery for originality. Just My Imagination Running Away with Me, named after a great Motown song, is both appropriate and imaginative of a work that serves as a testament to someone who was blessed with the ability to use his imagination, dreams, and nightmares to their equal benefit by blending fantasy with real life events.