Dothan native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA – A Dothan native and 2019 Northside Methodist Academy graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56).

Airman Brandyn Taylor is an Aerographer’s Mate, or AG, assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center (NOAC), Yokosuka who is currently underway aboard John S. McCain, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

AGs are the Navy’s meteorological and oceanographic experts, trained in the science of meteorology and physical oceanography. They also learn to use instruments that monitor weather characteristics such as air pressure, temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction. They then distribute this data to aircraft, ships and shore activities.

Taylor is currently serving as part of an embarked team aboard John S. McCain providing up to the minute oceanographic and meteorological advice directly to the ship’s leadership and combat watch standers in addition to relaying information back to shore.

“We can be a liaison between the big weather hubs and the ship to make sure everything is correct,” said Taylor. “We can verify that the forecast is actually up to date and correct for what we are seeing so we can reach back to them and tell them what they need to change.”