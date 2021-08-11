Dothan natives appear in episode of Netflix series 'Nailed It!'

In “The Burbank State Fair,” the challenges were inspired by carnival games and rides that you might find at a state fair.

First up was a challenge to build a carnival barker knockdown doll like you would see in a toss game on a festival midway. The creation had to be formed with caramel popcorn and fondant following instructions provided. And they had to do it in 45 minutes.

Needless to say, Thomas and Blackmon’s creation wasn’t quite identical to the original.

The final challenge was baking and decorating a cotton candy-flavored roller coaster cake in 90 minutes using icing, fondant, and molding chocolate. Their cake fared a little better and Thomas said the taste was good. But in the end, the pair didn’t win.

“The cake was massive,” Thomas said of the original roller coaster cake. “That cake was at least three layers at the bottom before they started the design of the roller coaster at the park. So it was huge and the detail was immaculate. It was quite amazing. We had to make everything from scratch.”

Thomas and Blackmon have known each other since their days as teens in Dothan and in the flag corps for the former Northview High School marching band. Thomas lives in Auburn while Blackmon now lives in Atlanta.