Dothan Newcomers Club charity recipients
Each year the members of the Dothan Newcomers Club participate in various events to raise funds to donate to local charities.

At the end of the club’s fiscal year, individual members nominate potential recipients, and the club as a whole votes on to whom they wish to make the donations.

Accepting the donations are the leaders of the four agencies. From left are Ken Tuck of Love in Action, David Hanks of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank/Brown Bag Program, Mandy Booth of The Preemie Project for Dothan and Teri Francis of the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging.

