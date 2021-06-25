Dothan Newcomers Club installs officers for 2021-2022

The Dothan Newcomers Club recently held its annual Installation Luncheon in Rotary Hall at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.
The officers for 2021-2022 are, from left, Elaine Brackin, president; Cassandra Blackwell, first vice president; Phyllis Patterson, second vice president; Janet Barnica, secretary; and Catherine Fancher, parliamentarian. Not shown is Leeann Brown, treasurer.
The social organization will hold its annual “Meet and Greet” event on Thursday, September 2, at the Cultural Arts Center. This gathering is for prospective members to find out more about what Dothan Newcomers offers in the form of activities and game groups.
For more information, contact Elaine Brackin at dncpresident3@gmail.com.
