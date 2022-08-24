Dothan Newcomers Club installs officers for 2022-2023

The officers for 2022-2023 for the Dothan Newcomers Club were recently installed.

They are, from left, Elaine Brackin, president; Janet Barnica, secretary; Sheilah Nolin, second vice president; Rita Griffin; first vice president; and Lillian Vickers, treasurer.

The DNC meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave.

The club will host its annual “Meet and Greet” for prospective members on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. Mayor Mark Saliba will address the membership. He has proclaimed Sept. 1 as “Dothan Newcomers Day.”