 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dothan Newcomers Club installs officers for 2022-2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Dothan Newcomers Club installs officers for 2022-2023
SUBMITTED

The officers for 2022-2023 for the Dothan Newcomers Club were recently installed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They are, from left, Elaine Brackin, president; Janet Barnica, secretary; Sheilah Nolin, second vice president; Rita Griffin; first vice president; and Lillian Vickers, treasurer.

The DNC meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of the First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave.

The club will host its annual “Meet and Greet” for prospective members on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. Mayor Mark Saliba will address the membership. He has proclaimed Sept. 1 as “Dothan Newcomers Day.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dog rescued after surviving impossible 100 foot fall off a cliff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert