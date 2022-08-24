Dothan Newcomers Club presents charitable donations

The Dothan Newcomers Club recently awarded more than $6,100 to seven nonprofit organizations in the Wiregrass.
Seated, from left, are Amy Mims, The Ark; Claire Paquette, Wiregrass Human Society; Jo Close, Emergency Food Assistance Program (Fort Rucker); and Julie Gonzalez; Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Standing, from left, are Jeff Peacock, The Ark; David Hanks, Wiregrass Area Food Bank; Jim Tadlock, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87; and John Powell, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87.
Not shown are representatives from The House of Ruth and the Mission K-9 Rescue.