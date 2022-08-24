 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dothan Newcomers Club presents charitable donations

  • Updated
  • 0
Dothan Newcomers Club presents charitable donations
SUBMITTED

The Dothan Newcomers Club recently awarded more than $6,100 to seven nonprofit organizations in the Wiregrass.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Seated, from left, are Amy Mims, The Ark; Claire Paquette, Wiregrass Human Society; Jo Close, Emergency Food Assistance Program (Fort Rucker); and Julie Gonzalez; Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Standing, from left, are Jeff Peacock, The Ark; David Hanks, Wiregrass Area Food Bank; Jim Tadlock, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87; and John Powell, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 87.

Not shown are representatives from The House of Ruth and the Mission K-9 Rescue.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden forgives student loan debt, extends freeze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert