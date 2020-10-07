Dothan officer on leave after allegedly breaking into family’s apartment while they slept

A Dothan police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a family’s home in the middle of the night over the weekend.

Police Chief Steve Parrish said Thursday the officer is on paid administrative leave while Internal Affairs conducts an investigation to see if the officer violated any laws or personnel policies.

“Everyone we’re talking to is fully cooperating with it,” Parrish said. “We’re just trying to make a determination as to the facts and anticipate having it resolved later this week.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman at Princeton Place apartments said an officer entered her apartment and went into her teenaged son's bedroom and woke him shining a flashlight in his face.

The officer asked the boy if a man, whom he named, lived in the apartment. The boy responded that a man by that name did not live there. The officer in full uniform continued looking in the room with a flashlight before exiting the apartment. The boy heard someone continuing to knock on other doors nearby.