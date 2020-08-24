Dothan official: ‘Tremendous amount of roadwork’ next few years should ease growing pains

Orange barrels on major Dothan roadways have become a commonplace sight, but drivers should expect to see even more in the next few years as more construction gets underway.
Many projects were greenlit around the same time in the last few years, all aimed at reducing congestion and improving safety. Some projects are already underway, while construction on others will get started over the next couple of years, which will lead to a large amount of overlapping roadwork on some of the most heavily-trafficked areas in the city.
“That’s a tremendous amount of roadwork through the next five years,” Public Works Director Charles Metzger said. “With the growth we’ve had, we’re just trying to keep up with the needs. It’s great that the city commission and state has committed these funds. It will help with growing pains.”
Perhaps the most-traveled of those thoroughfares, Ross Clark Circle has needed expansion for many years as businesses, travel, and population have increased.
The Alabama Department of Transportation finally started bidding the project, in phases, in 2019 and the first of those phases is nearly complete – lacking only some work on traffic signals. Phase 2, which consists of installing additional lanes on the Circle from south of U.S. Highway 84 to south of Meadowbrook Drive and U.S. Highway 84 from Bel Aire Drive to North Englewood Avenue, has been underway since January of this year.
This phase includes triple left turn lanes onto 84 to move traffic more efficiently. The phase is approximately 50% complete and is projected to conclude in fall of 2021. The city has already bid out work to get utilities moved through U.S. Highway 231, to prepare for construction on the next phases.
The third phase will extend the expansion from Meadowbrook Drive to U.S. Highway 231 North (Montgomery Highway). The timeframe for that project has not been announced, but Metzger said it likely won’t start until the beginning of 2022 and take at least two years to complete.
The six-lane project will eventually conclude at where the Circle intersects with North Cherokee Avenue. It also includes some expansion of Montgomery Highway.
The state has set aside $43 million for the entire project.
Though the work has caused some traffic delays, Metzger believes the end result will outweigh the current inconvenience it causes.
“It’s better to have something ongoing to make improvements, instead of suffering through those four lanes,” Metzger said.
Improvements on 84 West will tie into the widening near Flowers Chapel Road, adding a third westbound lane all the way to John D. Odom Road. Traffic signals at the John D. Odom intersection will be updated as well.
The design of the additional lanes is 80% complete and will be reviewed by ALDOT before presenting the plans in a public meeting sometime in mid-September. The city has committed $2.5 million to the project while the other portion – roughly $2 million – will come from ALDOT.
If the public is agreeable to plans, the project could be bid out as soon as November with construction starting in early 2021 and wrapping up in early to mid-2022.
The Denton Road widening project is finally underway after delays caused by companies not moving their utilities within a given timeframe. The project to widen the roadway to five lanes is being paid for funds administered by the state and a matching portion from the city. The project awarded to Wiregrass Construction is around $5.8 million and is expected to be completed in April 2021.
Metzger said construction has just started on the road and is about 5% complete. Some lane closures will occur through the duration of the project, but the road will remain open.
Other road projects are also on the horizon. The city is moving closer to purchasing right-of-way for Phase 1 of the Honeysuckle Road Corridor Expansion project. Metzger estimates construction, which will widen the road from 84 West to Fortner Street, will be completed in mid-to-late 2023.
Phase 2 of the project, which will realign Honeysuckle and lengthen the road from Hartford Highway (52) to a planned roundabout at the intersection at Campbellton Highway, is roughly halfway through with the design phase.
It’s unclear when Phase 2 construction will begin. City leaders have not decided yet whether to move forward with one phase at a time or to have the projects underway concurrently.
The city has also been dealing with growth on other roads on the outskirts of the city. A roundabout at Taylor Road and South Park Avenue has been open to the public for a couple months now and leaders have had positive feedback by drivers traveling the junction.
The project, which is located inside Dothan’s city limits, has been a joint venture for Dothan and the Houston County government, which maintains both of the roads.
Road resurfacing projects, which cost around $2.25 million annually, has also been ongoing as part of the city’s commitment to resurface 12-15 miles of road a year. Currently, resurfacing is being done on Bracewell Avenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.