Dothan official: ‘Tremendous amount of roadwork’ next few years should ease growing pains

The design of the additional lanes is 80% complete and will be reviewed by ALDOT before presenting the plans in a public meeting sometime in mid-September. The city has committed $2.5 million to the project while the other portion – roughly $2 million – will come from ALDOT.

If the public is agreeable to plans, the project could be bid out as soon as November with construction starting in early 2021 and wrapping up in early to mid-2022.

The Denton Road widening project is finally underway after delays caused by companies not moving their utilities within a given timeframe. The project to widen the roadway to five lanes is being paid for funds administered by the state and a matching portion from the city. The project awarded to Wiregrass Construction is around $5.8 million and is expected to be completed in April 2021.

Metzger said construction has just started on the road and is about 5% complete. Some lane closures will occur through the duration of the project, but the road will remain open.

Other road projects are also on the horizon. The city is moving closer to purchasing right-of-way for Phase 1 of the Honeysuckle Road Corridor Expansion project. Metzger estimates construction, which will widen the road from 84 West to Fortner Street, will be completed in mid-to-late 2023.