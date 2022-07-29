Dothan organization awarded over $18,000 to fuel young people’s ambitions

The Taco Bell Foundation awarded a grant for over $18,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass to support youth in the Dothan community. The funds will go towards college prep sessions and campus tours, workforce readiness programs, tutoring, mentoring, and other programs that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people nationwide,” said Marjorie Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tacala Companies. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is just one of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $7 million in community grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.

“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.