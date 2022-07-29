 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dothan organization awarded over $18,000 to fuel young people’s ambitions

  • Updated
  • 0
Boys and Girls Club

Staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass look over children as they do their homework at the Dothan facility in January 2019.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The Taco Bell Foundation awarded a grant for over $18,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass to support youth in the Dothan community. The funds will go towards college prep sessions and campus tours, workforce readiness programs, tutoring, mentoring, and other programs that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“It’s a privilege to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in educating and inspiring young people nationwide,” said Marjorie Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer of Tacala Companies. “Together, we are working to break down barriers to education for future leaders.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Wiregrass is just one of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $7 million in community grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.

People are also reading…

“We are proud that the work we do through our Community Grants program connects young people with the resources and opportunities they need to learn and drive change,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Xi warns Biden not to ‘play with fire’ as two leaders agree to in-person meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert