Dothan pair charged with stealing Target laptops

Two local residents were arrested for stealing two laptops from Dothan’s Target over the weekend.

Lakimbria Nicole Slater, 19, of Dothan, and Alekzae Dae’Quan Thomas, of Dothan, are both facing charges for third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the pair apparently walked into Target, took the computers, and walked out without paying for them. The alleged theft was not reported until Saturday.

The two were identified by social media tips, including one from a Dothan police officer who recognized them from surveillance footage.

The laptops were valued at around $600.

Each person’s bond was set at $6,000.

