 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan pair charged with stealing Target laptops
0 comments

Dothan pair charged with stealing Target laptops

{{featured_button_text}}
Target theft

Two local residents were arrested for stealing two laptops from Dothan’s Target over the weekend.

Lakimbria Nicole Slater, 19, of Dothan, and Alekzae Dae’Quan Thomas, of Dothan, are both facing charges for third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the pair apparently walked into Target, took the computers, and walked out without paying for them. The alleged theft was not reported until Saturday.

The two were identified by social media tips, including one from a Dothan police officer who recognized them from surveillance footage.

The laptops were valued at around $600.

Each person’s bond was set at $6,000.

+2 
Lakimbria Nicole Slater, 19, of Dothan

Lakimbria Nicole Slater, 19, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
+2 
Alekzae Dequan Thomas

Alekzae Dequan Thomas, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert