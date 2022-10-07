Dothan paramedic dies in Pike ambulance crash

A retired Dothan firefighter/paramedic died Thursday after the ambulance he was working in crashed in Pike County.

Don Parrish was working as an EMT in a Pilcher’s Ambulance vehicle when the ambulance left the roadway on U.S. 231 south of Brundidge before striking a tree and burning.

Others in the ambulance were injured, as was a bystander who suffered burns helping victims out of the vehicle. The patient being transported was uninjured.

The aftermath of the crash left both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 231 closed for a period of time.

The highway has been reopened for traffic.