Dothan pastor indicted on drug conspiracy charge in federal court

A Dothan pastor and nonprofit leader with a long criminal history was indicted on drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Alabama division.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service recently arrested 56-year-old Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow on a federal charge of conspiracy to sell or distribute drugs, specifically cocaine, according to the indictment.

He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Department of Justice office said that it cannot comment on the possibility of additional charges.

According to court documents, the case was filed the same day that Glasgow, the founder of The Ordinary People Society and activist for ex-felons, called for the community to support and cooperate with local law enforcement as they face a surge of gun violence.

The charges come a couple of months after Glasgow was indicted for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence for an incident with Dothan police that occurred on Jan. 18, 2020.