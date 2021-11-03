Dothan pastor indicted on drug conspiracy charge in federal court

A Dothan pastor and nonprofit leader with a long criminal history was indicted on drug charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Southern District of Alabama division.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service recently arrested 56-year-old Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow on a federal charge of conspiracy to sell or distribute drugs, specifically cocaine, according to the indictment.
He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.
The U.S. Department of Justice office said that it cannot comment on the possibility of additional charges.
According to court documents, the case was filed the same day that Glasgow, the founder of The Ordinary People Society and activist for ex-felons, called for the community to support and cooperate with local law enforcement as they face a surge of gun violence.
The charges come a couple of months after Glasgow was indicted for second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence for an incident with Dothan police that occurred on Jan. 18, 2020.
Glasgow is accused of attempting to swallow a substance recovered from his car and biting an officer’s fingers when the officer tried to retrieve the evidence from Glasgow’s mouth. Glasgow originally said the substance was used for his private parts, but it later tested positive for crack cocaine.
Glasgow has often found himself as odds with the law after spending years in prison for drugs and armed robbery. In 2018, Glasgow was charged with capital murder for driving a car in which a passenger exited and shot and killed a woman. A grand jury chose not to indict him on that charge earlier this year.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.