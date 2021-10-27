Dothan pastor, TOPS wants community to support local law enforcement '100%'

The substance later tested positive for crack cocaine. In addition the an assault charge, Glasgow is also currently facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.

Glasgow has often found himself as odds with the law after spending years in prison for drugs and armed robbery. In 2018, Glasgow was charged with capital murder for driving a car in which a passenger exited and shot and killed a woman. A grand jury chose not to indict him on that charge earlier this year.

However, he told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to put aside personal qualms with police for the good of the community.

“We are in a crisis now,” Glasgow said. “And so now I have to come on the other side of the coin and stand 100% behind our law enforcement, because we got to have a ceasefire. Enough is enough.”

Last week, three 18-year-olds were arrested in connection to three separate drive-by shootings and a possible link to a fourth. A fourth person ran from the vehicle and was not captured by police.

Glasgow urged the suspect to turn himself in and for people to help the police solve open gun violence cases by leaving tips and cooperating with investigators.