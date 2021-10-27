Dothan pastor, TOPS wants community to support local law enforcement '100%'

A Dothan community action organization wants people in the community to get behind law enforcement officers 100% despite past criticisms.
Rev. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, founder and executive director of The Ordinary People Society (TOPS), was in front of the Dothan Police Department on Wednesday surrounded by members of TOPS espousing support for local law enforcement.
Glasgow said he has spoken with other community leaders, state officials, and local elected officials about the recent rash of gun crimes occurring in the Dothan area. Several people have been killed and several others – including 12-year-old and 3-year-old boys – have been severely injured with gunshot wounds in the last couple of months.
“We have come to the conclusion that there's not enough support, that there's not been enough support behind our police department in these issues,” Glasgow said. “I'm coming out publicly and asking all pastors, all elected officials, all concerned citizens, all different groups of all kinds to come and support the police department 100% in stopping and enforcing a ceasefire with all these random killings...”
This call comes just a couple months after Glasgow was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault for an incident that occurred on Jan. 18, 2020, during which Glasgow is accused of attempting to swallow a substance recovered from his car and biting an officer’s fingers when the officer tried to retrieve the evidence.
The substance later tested positive for crack cocaine. In addition the an assault charge, Glasgow is also currently facing charges for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, according to court records.
Glasgow has often found himself as odds with the law after spending years in prison for drugs and armed robbery. In 2018, Glasgow was charged with capital murder for driving a car in which a passenger exited and shot and killed a woman. A grand jury chose not to indict him on that charge earlier this year.
However, he told reporters on Wednesday that he wants to put aside personal qualms with police for the good of the community.
“We are in a crisis now,” Glasgow said. “And so now I have to come on the other side of the coin and stand 100% behind our law enforcement, because we got to have a ceasefire. Enough is enough.”
Last week, three 18-year-olds were arrested in connection to three separate drive-by shootings and a possible link to a fourth. A fourth person ran from the vehicle and was not captured by police.
Glasgow urged the suspect to turn himself in and for people to help the police solve open gun violence cases by leaving tips and cooperating with investigators.
He also urged Black men and women to join local law enforcement as the racial makeup of the force does not currently reflect the demographics of the city.
“You can't turn this into the wild, wild West,” Glasgow said. “We got to have a city where there's some decency and some order.”
He encouraged people in the community to pray for the city and join TOPS for an anti-gun violence rally on Sunday in Fairlane Park.
