Dothan pediatrician addresses vaccines in children during Facebook event

A Dothan pediatrician who participated in a Facebook Live event hosted by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said he has seen more children recently with COVID-19.
“In children, we are seeing a huge uptick in COVID cases in general,” said Dr. Michael Ramsey of Dothan Pediatric Clinic. “Of all the cases that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20% of them have been in the last two weeks. So, this delta variant as kids are starting back to schools, we’re seeing a lot of young people testing positive.”
Ramsey joined a panel that included infectious disease specialist Dr. Raul Magadia and ob-gyn Dr. Jeffrey Collins, both of Anniston. Tuberville hosted the Facebook Live panel to give people a chance to ask questions of doctors from their home state.
The panel was led by two of Tuberville’s legislative assistants on healthcare as the senator had to be on the Senate floor for a vote. In a recorded message, Tuberville said he and his family were vaccinated to protect themselves, everybody around them and to give themselves the best chance of overcoming the virus should they get infected.
“We’re coming to a point now where we’ve got to fight back against this virus; we’ve got to fight back,” Tuberville said. “And only you as an individual can do that, you as a family.”
Among the questions submitted, the doctors addressed concerns about vaccine safety, risks to pregnant women, and whether children should be vaccinated.
All three said the risk of COVID-19 is greater than the rare vaccine side effects.
“When we look at area hospitals, fewer than 10% of the patients who are hospitalized with COVID have had vaccine, so those numbers are really low,” Ramsey said. “Even when people get breakthrough infection after vaccination, their symptoms tend to be much milder and require fewer healthcare interventions.”
Collins said pregnant women who become infected are three times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19, so his practice has recommended vaccines for pregnant patients.
Magadia said even those who are young and healthy should get vaccinated since there’s no way to predict who will develop severe symptoms and be hospitalized. Also, he said, young and healthy people could still develop what is called long COVID.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible for a vaccine against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for ages 12 to 15.
Ramsey said he knows it’s hard for parents to decide what the best move is for their children.
“My heart goes out to parents right now because everybody is trying to do the right thing for their family and for their children, and I certainly understand concerns about the vaccine,” Ramsey said.
But, he said, there have now been millions of vaccine doses given in the U.S., and he thinks the overall safety data on the vaccines indicate they are safe and effective. Young people respond well to vaccines, he said, which is why children are vaccinated at young ages.
“We know that they respond very well, almost 100% develop a good immune response,” Ramsey said. “I think the thing to remember is that although children and young adults are less likely to have severe, severe complications, if your child is that one who has it, it’s a big deal.”
Ramsey said studies are still ongoing to determine the right dosage for children younger than 12. The issue was discussed at a recent conference he attended. Data is expected later this year, he said.
“We want to make sure that the dosage that we need to use in children younger than 12 is right,” Ramsey said. “We know that children respond very robustly to vaccine and so we’re looking at maybe being able to use even smaller doses of the currently available vaccines in these younger children.”
