Dothan pediatrician addresses vaccines in children during Facebook event

But, he said, there have now been millions of vaccine doses given in the U.S., and he thinks the overall safety data on the vaccines indicate they are safe and effective. Young people respond well to vaccines, he said, which is why children are vaccinated at young ages.

“We know that they respond very well, almost 100% develop a good immune response,” Ramsey said. “I think the thing to remember is that although children and young adults are less likely to have severe, severe complications, if your child is that one who has it, it’s a big deal.”

Ramsey said studies are still ongoing to determine the right dosage for children younger than 12. The issue was discussed at a recent conference he attended. Data is expected later this year, he said.

“We want to make sure that the dosage that we need to use in children younger than 12 is right,” Ramsey said. “We know that children respond very robustly to vaccine and so we’re looking at maybe being able to use even smaller doses of the currently available vaccines in these younger children.”

