Dothan pharmacist intends to change plea to 'guilty' in opioid case

A Dothan pharmacist indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance filed intent to change his plea to guilty on Saturday.

According to court documents, the one-count indictment against Richard Allen Strickland, who owns Allen’s Pharmacy at 1516 W. Main Street, stated that Strickland “knowing and intentionally distributed a controlled substance” in early July. The listed controlled substance was hydrocodone, an opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain.

The complaint filed by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration alleges Strickland dispensed medication without a prescription to individuals who later gave him money.

A plea hearing will take place on Wednesday by videoconference.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama is overseeing the case.

