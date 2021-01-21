 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dothan pharmacist to take guilty plea deal, admits to selling pills on side
1 comment
alert top story

Dothan pharmacist to take guilty plea deal, admits to selling pills on side

{{featured_button_text}}
DEA raids Allen's Pharmacy

A DEA agent enters Allen's Pharmacy on West Main Street following a raid on the business on Wednesday, July 8.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

A Dothan pharmacist indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance intends to take a guilty plea deal.

During a change of plea hearing via videoconference on Thursday, Richard Allen Strickland, who owns Allen’s Pharmacy, admitted to selling 14 hydrocodone pills to an individual without a prescription in exchange for cash on July 3, 2020. Hydrocodone is an opioid use to treat moderate to severe pain.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Strickland initially pleaded not guilty to the charge and was scheduled for a jury trial in February.

Now that he has changed his plea to guilty, Strickland will be sentenced during a hearing in the next 90 days. Magistrate Judge Kelly Pate is recommending that he continues to be on release until his sentencing due to health issues.

As part of the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama is recommending the minimum sentence for Strickland’s drug distribution charge, which is two years.

1 comment

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert